Water released from Gomukhi dam for irrigation

October 07, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Minister for PWD, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu on Saturday opened the sluice gates of the Gomukhi dam located at the foothills of Kalvarayan hills, to release water for irrigation.

According to official sources, the present level in the dam is 41 feet as against its capacity of 46 feet. Around 110 cusecs would be released through two irrigation channels. While 60 cusecs of water would be released through the old canal, 50 cusecs would be released through the new canal, catering to around 10,860 acres in 40 villages.

Depending upon the water flow in the dam, the quantum of water flow would be stepped up, the official added. Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, MLAs T. Udhayasuriyan (Sankarapuram), K. Karthikeyan (Rishivandiyam) and A.J. Manikannan (Ulundurpet) were present on the occasion.