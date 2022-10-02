Water released from Gomukhi dam for irrigation

Special Correspondent KALLAKURICHI
October 02, 2022 19:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

PWD Minister E.V. Velu opening the sluice gates of the Gomukhi dam on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public Works Minister E.V. Velu on Sunday opened the sluice gates of the Gomukhi dam to release water for irrigation.

According to official sources, the current water level at the dam is 43.60 feet, as against its capacity of 46 feet.

Around 110 cusecs would be released through two irrigation channels. While 60 cusecs would be released through the old canal, 50 cusecs would be released through the new canal, catering to around 10,860 acres in 40 villages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Depending upon the flow, the quantum of water would be stepped up, an official said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath was present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app