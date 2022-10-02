Water released from Gomukhi dam for irrigation

PWD Minister E.V. Velu opening the sluice gates of the Gomukhi dam on Sunday.

Public Works Minister E.V. Velu on Sunday opened the sluice gates of the Gomukhi dam to release water for irrigation.

According to official sources, the current water level at the dam is 43.60 feet, as against its capacity of 46 feet.

Around 110 cusecs would be released through two irrigation channels. While 60 cusecs would be released through the old canal, 50 cusecs would be released through the new canal, catering to around 10,860 acres in 40 villages.

Depending upon the flow, the quantum of water would be stepped up, an official said.

Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath was present on the occasion.