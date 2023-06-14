Water Bells ring in Puducherry schools to keep dehydration at bay 

June 14, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

When schools reopened in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions after an extended summer vacation on Wednesday, bells rang not only to mark class hours but also to remind the students to drink water.

Under an initiative of the Education Department, the Water Bell has been installed across schools to help students beat the heat. Taking its cue from the schools in the neighbouring States, the department has issued a circular directing the heads of schools to introduce ‘Water Bells’ to remind students to drink water to keep the body hydrated during the summer.

Joint Director V. G. Sivagami said the schools would have to introduce the system of ringing the bell at 10. 30 a.m. and 11.45 a.m. in the forenoon session and at 2. 30 p.m. in the afternoon session every day.

“At the ringing of the bell, all students should be encouraged to drink water. There should not be any compulsion. The water breaks should last five to ten minutes when teachers should instruct students to drink water and advise them to keep the body hydrated. All schools should make available safe drinking water,” she said in the circular.

At the morning assembly, students should be sensitised to the benefits of drinking water and the health problems stemming from dehydration, the circular said.

The department has also directed the school heads to inculcate in the students the habit of using toilets hygienically. The schools should ensure that the toilets are clean.

“If toilets/urinals are not maintained well, there are chances that students may avoid drinking adequate quantity of water. So, the heads of schools should ensure that toilet premises are clean,” according to the circular.

Students can also bring water bottles from home. The schools should ensure that the parents provide their wards with water bottles, Ms. Sivagami said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy visited Indira Nagar Government School on the reopening day. He handed over books to students and honoured teachers and students for their academic performance.

Ms. Sivagami said more than 90% of the students were given the textbooks. The rest would get them in the days to come.

