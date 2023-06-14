HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water Bells ring in Puducherry schools to keep dehydration at bay 

The schools will have to ring the bell at 10.30 a.m., 11.45 a.m. and 2. 30 p.m. every day. All students should be encouraged to drink water, and there should not be any compulsion 

June 14, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Education Department has introduced the water bell system in schools to encourage students to drink water to beat the heat. Students drinking water at Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Wednesday.

The Education Department has introduced the water bell system in schools to encourage students to drink water to beat the heat. Students drinking water at Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

When schools reopened in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions after an extended summer vacation on Wednesday, bells rang not only to mark class hours but also to remind the students to drink water.

Under an initiative of the Education Department, the Water Bell has been installed across schools to help students beat the heat. Taking its cue from the schools in the neighbouring States, the department has issued a circular directing the heads of schools to introduce ‘Water Bells’ to remind students to drink water to keep the body hydrated during the summer.

Joint Director V. G. Sivagami said the schools would have to introduce the system of ringing the bell at 10. 30 a.m. and 11.45 a.m. in the forenoon session and at 2. 30 p.m. in the afternoon session every day. 

“At the ringing of the bell, all students should be encouraged to drink water. There should not be any compulsion. The water breaks should last five to ten minutes when teachers should instruct students to drink water and advise them to keep the body hydrated. All schools should make available safe drinking water,” she said in the circular. 

At the morning assembly, students should be sensitised to the benefits of drinking water and the health problems stemming from dehydration, the circular said. 

The department has also directed the school heads to inculcate in the students the habit of using toilets hygienically. The schools should ensure that the toilets are clean. 

“If toilets/urinals are not maintained well, there are chances that students may avoid drinking adequate quantity of water. So, the heads of schools should ensure that toilet premises are clean,” according to the circular.

Students can also bring water bottles from home. The schools should ensure that the parents provide their wards with water bottles, Ms. Sivagami said. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy visited Indira Nagar Government School on the reopening day. He handed over books to students and honoured teachers and students for their academic performance. 

Ms. Sivagami said more than 90% of the students were given the textbooks. The rest would get them in the days to come. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.