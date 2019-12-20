Watch | The rickshaw puller and the crow: A short story

Selvaraj, a cycle rickshaw puller, and a crow have been hitting it off over a meal on Rue Francois Martin, in the Boulevard area of Puducherry in Tamil Nadu, nearly every day for four years now.

Every morning, as soon as the rickshaw puller settles down in the parking lot and unwraps his breakfast or lunch, the bird flies down from its nest to sit on the frame of the rickshaw.

The crow perches lightly on his knee and peers expectantly for its share.

Watch how their friendship evolved.

