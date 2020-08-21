Watch: How to make Ganesha idol at home

A video on how you can make a Ganesha idol easily at home, even using wheat flour

Terracotta artisan V.K. Munusamy, of Puducherry, a Padma Shri awardee this year, says you can make Ganesha idols at home in easy steps.

He says that if you don't have clay, even kneaded wheat flour with a bit of salt would do. Mr. Munusamy, who made the Tsunami Ganesha that can be made under a minute, learnt the skill of terracotta sculpting from his parents and has dedicated himself to this craft for over four decades.

He is based in Villianur in Puducherry and offers training to students.