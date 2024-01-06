Was honest in intention while discharging duties as L-G: former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi

January 06, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Recalling her tenure as the titular head of Puducherry, former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said she was “intentionally honest” in discharging her responsibilities.

Speaking at a function here to mark the release of a book on her tenure, the former Lt Governor said, “Bonafide errors could happen, but one cannot be intentionally wrong. I was intentionally honest in discharging duties and the court has also upheld my decisions.”

Crediting “Team Raj Nivas” for initiating several steps, including grievance redressal measures, country’s first woman IPS officer said that there were attempts to weaken her team.

“There was pressure on the Ministry of Home Affairs to shift my secretary (retired IAS officer Theva Neethi Dhas) but I resisted the move. I said (to the Ministry) if you are moving the secretary, move me out also. It was an attempt to weaken the team,” Ms. Bedi said.

Mr. Dhas in his address credited Ms. Bedi for opening the doors of Raj Nivas for all sections of society. “Prior to her taking over as Lt Governor, Raj Nivas used to be the place only for certain privileged classes. But Ms. Bedi opened the doors of Raj Nivas for all,” he said.

The book, People’s Governor, is written by Krithik Kailash, a final year law student at Christ University, Bengaluru.

Mr. Kailash, who did an internship programme at Raj Nivas when Ms. Bedi was the Lt. Governor, has documented the initiatives such as rejuvenation of a large number of water bodies, Clean Puducherry campaign, rural education programmes, public grievance programmes and her field visits.

