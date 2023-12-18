Education Dept publishes list of 33 unrecognised private schools in Puducherry

December 18, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Making public a list of 33 private schools which were functioning without approval in Puducherry, the Directorate of School Education on December 18 cautioned the public about getting admission for their children in such unrecognised institutions.

Director of School Education P. Priytarshny in a public notice said, “parents should ensure that the schools they seek admission for children were having proper recognition.“

“While scrutinising, it has come to the knowledge that there are many private schools which are functioning without proper recognition from the department. It is deemed erroneous to run a school in such a state and it is against the law. In case the parents admit their children in such unrecognised schools, the admission will be considered bogus and they (parents) will have to take full responsibility by themselves in case of any grievance or discrepancies, if it arises in future,” the notice said.

“Parents should ensure schools have proper recognition from the Directorate. The Directorate has uploaded the list of unrecognised schools on its website,” the notice said.

Ms. Priytarshny said, “the department has served closure notice to the owners of 33 unrecognised institutions. The students admitted in these schools could either be shifted to government schools or other private institutions. Inspection by the department found the unrecognised schools functioning in small buildings without taking any permission and violating safety norms. We have asked them to close down immediately,” she said.

