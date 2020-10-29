Puducherry

Ward-wise population of SC/ST to be announced before Nov. 10

The Local Administration Department has promised to prepare the notification announcing the population of SC, ST, SC(W) and General(W) ward, municipality, commune panchayat and village panchayat-wise details in the Union Territory before November 10, State Election Commissioner said in a release.

Draft rolls

The Electoral Registration Officers have also agreed to prepare the draft electoral rolls before November 15 to conduct the civic body elections, the release said.

The SEC on Wednesday held a video-conferencing with polling officers to discuss the conduct of civic body elections.

