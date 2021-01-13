Waqf properties in the Union Territory to be geo-tagged

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs has decided to geo-tag all Waqf properties in the Union Territory and the work will begin soon, said the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Atif Rasheed.
Talking to mediapersons on Tuesday, he said the Commission had taken cognisance of complaints of illegal occupation of Waqf properties by goons.
The Ministry has decided to geo-tag the properties in an attempt to keep a check on encroachments.
Mr. Rasheed said no Waqf Board had been constituted in the Union Territory for 15 years. The Commission has taken up the issue with Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and directed the Chief Secretary to explore the possibility of constituting the Board, at the earliest, he said.
The Central government will provide adequate financial assistance to construct infrastructure for socio-economic and educational activities on Waqf properties in the Union Territory, under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karykram, he added.
