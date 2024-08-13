WAPCOS to prepare detailed project report for restoration of 59 tanks in Puducherry: Minister

The government has appointed public sector undertaking, WAPCOS, to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for taking up rejuvenation and restoration of 59 tanks in Puducherry, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan has informed the Assembly.

Replying to a discussion on the demands for grants pertaining to the Public Works Department on Tuesday, the Minister said WAPCOS would prepare the DPR for taking up the restoration work at a cost of around ₹200 crore. Of the total cost, 90% of the expenditure would be met through grants from the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The de-silting of tanks would help increase storage capacity of waterbodies and assist in recharging ground water in Puducherry, he said.

The government was in the process of setting up brackish water treatment plants at seven places at a cost of ₹30 crore. The treatment plants, each with a capacity of 1 MLD, would be set up by availing funds from NABARD. The plants would be put up at Abdul Kalam Nagar pumping station, Natesan Nagar pumping station, Brindavanam, Sithanandasamy Koil and Thirukanji. The aim of establishing the plants was to bring down the TDS level, the Minister said.

The process is on to appoint a consultant to prepare a DPR for setting up a 50 MLD desalination plant in Puducherry. The consultant would be appointed within three months and the work would commence before end of this financial year, the Minister said.

Under an Asian Development Bank-assisted project, the government would undertake work to strengthen Karuvadikuppam drain at a cost of ₹100 crore, the Minister said.

