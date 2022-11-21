Walk to raise awareness on child abuse

November 21, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

L-G stresses the need to teach children to differentiate wrong touch from good touch

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagging off an awareness walk on the occasion of Child Abuse Prevention Day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagged off an awareness walk as part of the recent observance of Child Abuse Prevention Day with a call for stringent punishment for sex offenders. The event was organised by SOS Children’s Villages, Childline and Pondicherry Multi Purpose Social Service Society.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 50 children participated in the walk that began at Gandhi Thidal and concluded at the Odiansalai police station. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Soundararajan stressed the need to teach children to differentiate wrong touch from good touch and also embolden them to share with adults any bad experience.

Underscoring the importance of raising children safely and independently, the Lt. Governor called for strict enforcement of laws like the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to ensure that sexual harassers never get away with a crime.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Health Secretary C. Udayakumar, P. Muthumeena, Director of Women and Child Development Department and other officials participated in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US