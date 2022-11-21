Walk to raise awareness on child abuse

November 21, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagged off an awareness walk as part of the recent observance of Child Abuse Prevention Day with a call for stringent punishment for sex offenders. The event was organised by SOS Children’s Villages, Childline and Pondicherry Multi Purpose Social Service Society.

About 50 children participated in the walk that began at Gandhi Thidal and concluded at the Odiansalai police station. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Soundararajan stressed the need to teach children to differentiate wrong touch from good touch and also embolden them to share with adults any bad experience.

Underscoring the importance of raising children safely and independently, the Lt. Governor called for strict enforcement of laws like the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to ensure that sexual harassers never get away with a crime.

Health Secretary C. Udayakumar, P. Muthumeena, Director of Women and Child Development Department and other officials participated in the event.