Waiting in the wrong queue cost Independent his vote

Maran, an Independent candidate for the post of panchayat president in Cuddalore, was not able to cast his vote because of his wrong choice of booth.

The irony is that the candidate was allotted Lock and Key as the election symbol by the authorities and by the time he reached his booth, he found it locked.

According to sources, Mr. Maran is contesting for the post of village panchayat president of Periyakanganakuppam panchayat. The election department had set up three booths for the six wards in the panchayat in a government school in Periyakanganakuppam near here.

The candidate was going around the panchayat since morning and at around 5 p.m. he was seen standing in a queue in front of a booth where he did not have the vote. Instead of standing in the queue at ward number 5 where his name was enrolled, Mr. Maran stood at a booth in ward number 3.

Finding that the candidate had come to a wrong booth, some voters asked him to go to the booth relating to ward number 5. Mr. Maran realised his mistake and rushed to the relevant booth. But by the time he reached the booth, the voting was completed as the deadline of 5 p.m. was reached.

The candidate urged the officials at the polling booth to allow him to cast his vote but they declined his request stating that the ballot box had been sealed.