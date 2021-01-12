Waiting for official clearance to disburse Pongal gift, says Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday said the government was waiting for finance clearance to disburse ₹1,000 as Pongal gifts to the public.
Speaking to presspersons at the venue of the protest undertaken by Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy, the Chief Minister said he had called for a meeting with the Finance Secretary to know the reason for the delay in giving clearance.
Expresses solidarity
Expressing solidarity with Mr. Kandasamy, the Chief Minister said the Minister had raised 15 issues with Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi. Adequate funds for implementing most of the schemes were provided in the current budget.
There was no necessity to block the release of funds or schemes announced by the government, he added.
On the abrupt end of the four-day agitation against the Lt. Governor near Anna statue on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the protest was wound up on the third day for people to prepare for Pongal.
After the festival, the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance would relaunch the campaign seeking the recall of Ms. Bedi. A signature campaign would be held.
Constituency-wise protests, hunger strikes and shutdown of shops would be held after the campaign, Mr. Narayanasamy added.
When asked about the concerns raised by the public on the barricading of roads around Raj Nivas, the Chief Minister said he had called a meeting with the District Collector to brief her on the issue.
