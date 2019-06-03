V.P. Sivakolundhu takes over as Puducherry Assembly Speaker

: Lawspet legislator V.P. Sivakolundhu took over as the Speaker of the 14th Assembly on Monday.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman occupied the chair to announce the unopposed election of Mr. Sivakolundhu, who previously served as Deputy Speaker.

Mr. Anantharaman said six sets of papers proposing and nominating Mr. Sivakolundhu as Speaker were received by the Assembly Secretariat.

He then requested Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Ministers to accompany the chair.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the Speaker’s post was occupied in the past by notable politicians such as M.O.H. Farooq, V. Sabapathy and V. Vaithilingam.

He was certain that Mr. Sivakolandhu would uphold the dignity of the chair and be just to the members of the ruling party and the Opposition, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Opposition boycott

Flaying the Opposition for boycotting a solemn occasion, he said there was no truth in their argument that the Speaker’s election was held in an unfair manner.

After the All-India N. R Congress won the 2011 Assembly elections, the government announced its decision to elect the Speaker on June 26. The date for the election was fixed for June 29. Only two days’ time was given to file nominations, he said.

Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy, Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan and DMK leader R. Siva were among those who complimented the new Speaker

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Sivakolundhu said he would conduct the Assembly proceedings in a fair manner and that the House was the only place where members could discuss issues faced by the public.

After the session was adjourned sine die, Mr. Vaithilingam, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Puducherry seat, submitted his resignation as Member of the Legislative Assembly representing Kamaraj Nagar.

Once the Assembly Secretariat notified the vacancy, the Election Commission would announce the date for the bypoll in Kamaraj Nagar constituency.