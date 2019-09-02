Voter verification inaugurated

District Election Officer and Collector T. Arun on Sunday inaugurated the 45-day electors verification programme (EVP) during which voters can verify and authenticate their existing details on the electoral rolls and get their names included, deleted or corrected.

Mr. Arun told presspersons that the voters could enter their EPIC details and upload necessary supporting documents to make the changes. In order to facilitate electors, a memorandum of understanding has been entered with CSC e-Governance Services Ltd.

The electors can verify their details through the nearest CSC at ₹1 to apply for inclusion/correction/deletion through online. Booth-level officers will verify the claims and the correction would be incorporated after verification in the draft electoral roll to be published on October 15.

The BLOs will make house-to-house visit of their polling area and verify details of the electors using BLO mobile app and if any corrections are required, it would be rectified. Left-out voters would be included and action taken to include prospective electors

Additional Chief Electoral Officer L. Kumar said that special camps will be organised in all colleges, universities, confederation of industries, chamber of commerce, and chunav pathasalas in association with NGOs to enable the electors verify their details.