Voter numbers in Puducherry cross 10 lakh

PUDUCHERRY

20 January 2021 01:44 IST

Election Department publishes electoral rolls after a special summary revision

The electorate in Puducherry has crossed 10 lakh as per the revised electoral rolls put out by the Election Department.

A note from Shurbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer, said after the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls as per the directions of Election Commission of India, the total electorate across the 30 Assembly constituencies aggregated 10,03,681 voters — 4,72,736 (male), 5,30,828 (female) and 117 (third gender).

Women outnumbered men in all constituencies. This represented a net increase of 2.97% over the 9,74,754 voters before the drive was undertaken across the Union Territory. The drive, held between November 16 and December 15, had set January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date. A total of 39,562 claims for inclusion and 10,635 requests for deletion were admitted.

Advertising

Advertising

Region-wise details

The region-wise details of electors as per the final electoral roll as on January 20, 2021 is as follows — Puducherry: 7,73,378 (3,65,575 male/4,07,706 female/97 third gender); Karaikal 1,61,464 (74,739 male/ 86,705 female/20 third gender); Mahe: 31,092 (14,171 male/16,921 female) and Yanam: 37,747 (18,251 male/19,496 female).

Mr. Singh said the final electoral rolls would be displayed at all polling stations and at the office of the electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers for public inspection for seven days from January 20.

The first time electors in the age group of 18-19 will be issued with EPIC at the respective polling stations during the celebration of National Voters Day on January 25. Those who have not yet enrolled or have been left out of the electoral roll can enrol during the continuous updation of electoral rolls starting from January 21 to the last date of filing of nomination.

For any election related clarification the public can contact the toll free number 1950.

Electors can confirm their details in the Electoral Roll through SMS as follows — to know elector details: ECI<EPIC Number>1 (1 for local language or 0/null for English); to know Polling Station location: ECIPS<EPIC Number>1(1 for local language or 0/null for English); to know your DEO/ERO/BLO: ECICONTACT<EPIC Number>1(1 for local language or 0/null for English).

Most and least

Among the 30 Assembly constituencies in Puducherry, Villianur, Ozhukarai and Ariyankuppam have the most voters while Orleanpet, Raj Bhavan and Uppalam have the least, according to the revised electoral rolls.

Villanur had 42,329 electors, followed by Ozhukarai (41,890) and Ariyankuppam (39,001).

Orleanpet had the fewest voters (24,723), followed by Raj Bhavan (26,349) and Uppalam (27,913).