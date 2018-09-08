Voter awareness drive launched in Cuddalore

more-in

A voter awareness campaign, highlighting the need for all eligible voters to enrol their names in the summary revision of electoral rolls, currently under way in the district, was launched by District Collector V. Anbuselvan here on Friday.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, students of Vallalar Arts and Science College appealed to the people to enrol the names of new voters and ensure correction in the name or address of the existing voters.

The rally, which started at Jawan Bhavan, culminated at Town Hall after passing through various thoroughfares.

Mr. Anbuselvan said that special summary revision of electoral rolls was under way and hence addition, deletion and corrections in the voters’ list would be done up to October 14 through special camps.

The draft electoral roll, which was released recently, had been kept in all polling stations, and the names of eligible voters in the draft electoral roll would be read during the special meetings of the village panchayats on September 8 and 22. Hence, all eligible voters should ensure that their names were in the electoral roll, he said.

Those who would turn 18 on January 1, 2019, should include their names in the electoral roll by submitting Form 6 in the taluk offices, divisional revenue office, municipal and corporation offices and in the polling stations concerned during the special camps on September 9 and 23, and on October 7 and 14.