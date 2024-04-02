ADVERTISEMENT

Vote-at-home process gets under way

April 02, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly woman casting her postal vote in a ballot box brought to her home by officials of the Election Department, at Subbiah Nagar in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Election Department began the process of home voting/postal ballots to enable the participation of select sections of disadvantaged electors in the April 19 Lok Sabha election.

A press note from District Election Officer A. Kulothungan said a total of 2,974 electors have opted for the ‘vote-from-home’ facility introduced by the Election Commission (EC) of India.

Among those who opted for the facility are 1,609 voters above 85 years of age, 1,322 PwDs, and 43 persons engaged in essential services.

Teams of poll personnel went on door-to-door visits and set up makeshift ballot units to enable the disadvantaged electors to exercise their franchise. The process will go on till April 5 across Puducherry, Mahe, and Yanam.

The initiative will be held in Karaikal on April 4 and 5, with the provision of an extra day, if required.

