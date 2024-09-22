Volunteer training to deliver adult literacy

The State Training Centre, State Centre for Literacy has launched an orientation programme for B.Ed trainees to provide foundational literacy and numeracy to illiterate adults.

A press note said the initiative was part of ULLAS scheme, the New India Literacy Programme driven by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and aimed to benefit people more than 15 years of age, who missed their schooling in childhood.

The unique feature of the programme is that it includes critical life skills along with foundational literacy and numeracy.

This scheme is being implemented in all four regions of the Union Territory-- Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The goal is to attain 100% literacy through the deployment of a pool of volunteer teachers. The scheme consists of sequential steps such as surveying the non-learners, registering them in the ULLAS app and teaching them to attain 100% literacy.

The NCTE has advised enrolment of trainee teachers to survey and teach the non-learners.

As part of the initiative, student teachers of Immaculate College of Education, Pakkamudayanpet joined in a drive to survey and teach non-learners of Puducherry region. They were given orientation training on ULLAS.

College Principal Daisy Nambikkai and lecturer Elamparithi addressed the volunteers. ULLAS coordinators, Rajkumar and Bharathiraja, explained the ULLAS scheme to the participants, and surveyor duties and responsibilities to the student teachers.

A large number of students registered as surveyor and volunteer teachers and committed themselves to the motto of ‘Each One Teach Ten’, the press note said.

