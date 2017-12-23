Puducherry

VIT faculty develops tele-diabetic device

A faculty of the School of Electrical Engineering of VIT has come up with a device - InDiaTel - that can measure temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar and heart rate. The information can be stored on Cloud and can be accessed by doctors.

A faculty of the School of Electrical Engineering of VIT has come up with a device - InDiaTel - that can measure temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar and heart rate. The information can be stored on Cloud and can be accessed by doctors.   | Photo Credit: Handout

With this, glucose level can be measured without drawing blood

A faculty member of the VIT has developed a device – InDiaTel – a telemedicine-based diabetic health care unit to acquire physiological data from patients affected by diabetes and send it to doctors and clinics using wireless communication.

S. Vivekanandan, associate professor, School of Electrical Engineering of VIT, completed a project titled ‘Design and development of telemedicine-based health care unit for diabetic disorder.’

This resulted as a technology transfer with TMI Systems, Bengaluru.

It was launched recently by VIT chancellor G.Viswanathan, according to a press release.

“This device is a small box that can measure the temperature, blood pressure, blood glucose level and heart rate of a patient. The information acquired will be stored in Cloud using Internet of Things. The doctor can take the information from Cloud and assist patients,” Mr. Vivekanandan said.

Bloodless monitoring

As sensors have been used in this device, non-invasive procedures can be done even for measuring the blood glucose level, he said, adding, “We can assess blood glucose level without drawing a single drop of blood. We have used infra red sensors that will give the information based on blood circulation.”

For measuring the heart rate and blood pressure, pulse oxymetry technique is being used, he said.

The system uses wi-fi technology for communication.

Medical specialists can monitor the health of the patients from distant locations. The system can be wirelessly connected to the desktop, laptop, or similar computer system with standard Microsoft Windows, a press release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 1:36:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/vit-faculty-develops-tele-diabetic-device/article22264439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY