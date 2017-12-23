VIT faculty develops tele-diabetic device

A faculty member of the VIT has developed a device – InDiaTel – a telemedicine-based diabetic health care unit to acquire physiological data from patients affected by diabetes and send it to doctors and clinics using wireless communication.

S. Vivekanandan, associate professor, School of Electrical Engineering of VIT, completed a project titled ‘Design and development of telemedicine-based health care unit for diabetic disorder.’

This resulted as a technology transfer with TMI Systems, Bengaluru.

It was launched recently by VIT chancellor G.Viswanathan, according to a press release.

“This device is a small box that can measure the temperature, blood pressure, blood glucose level and heart rate of a patient. The information acquired will be stored in Cloud using Internet of Things. The doctor can take the information from Cloud and assist patients,” Mr. Vivekanandan said.

Bloodless monitoring

As sensors have been used in this device, non-invasive procedures can be done even for measuring the blood glucose level, he said, adding, “We can assess blood glucose level without drawing a single drop of blood. We have used infra red sensors that will give the information based on blood circulation.”

For measuring the heart rate and blood pressure, pulse oxymetry technique is being used, he said.

The system uses wi-fi technology for communication.

Medical specialists can monitor the health of the patients from distant locations. The system can be wirelessly connected to the desktop, laptop, or similar computer system with standard Microsoft Windows, a press release said.