Virus infection rate falls below 1% in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

09 December 2020 23:45 IST

No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the U.T.

The coronavirus infection rate touched a new low of less than 1% as Puducherry added 30 new cases to the COVID-19 tally on Wednesday. No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the Union Territory.

Puducherry accounted for 11 of the new cases followed by Mahe (10) and Karaikal (nine). No new cases were reported in Yanam in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 0.95%, case fatality rate 1.65% and recovery rate 97.36%.

After two cases were transferred to Tamil Nadu and the recovery of 46 patients, the Union Territory had 370 active cases. Of these, 208 patients were in hospital and 162 in home isolation.

The toll remained at 615 and the cumulative caseload was 37,339 cases, while the number of recoveries stood at 36,354.

Test for passengers

To date, the Health Department has tested an estimated 4.25 lakh samples, with 3.84 lakh being negative.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said passengers boarding PRTC buses from Mahe to Puducherry would be subjected to a test at the boarding point.

A mask compliance survey has been completed and a serosurvey is in progress. A team of ICMR experts held a virtual meet with the health team in Mahe on Wednesday for analysing the situation and to recommend measures.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 war room has been asked to structure meetings with health and wellness centres here and in the outlying regions. Community halls would be utilised by wellness centres for conduct of yoga and other classes in coordination with the Local Administration and the Rural Development Departments.