The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for Goa and Union Territories will conduct a public hearing in virtual mode on January 28 on the proposal to revise tariffs. A press note from the Superintending Engineer, Puducherry Electricity Department, said the hearing was being called for in view of the “proposal for Aggregate Revenue Requirement and tariff petition submitted by the department for 2022-23 and the business plan petition for the 2022-25 financial year period”. Those who wish to participate should intimate the Secretary, JERC of their mobile number and e-mail ID by sending them to the address secy.jercuts@gov.in at least two days prior to the hearing.
Virtual public hearing on tariff revision on Jan. 28
Special Correspondent
PUDUCHERRY,
January 25, 2022 23:15 IST
