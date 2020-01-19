Vintage vehicles on display in Puducherry

As many as 90 cars and 37 bikes of a bygone era, were lined up on the Beach Road on Saturday evening arousing enthusiasm and curiosity among hundreds of tourists and automobile buffs.

The classic and vintage vehicles were on display as part of the 11th edition of the Chennai-Puducherry Heritage Car Drive organised by the Madras Heritage Motoring Club, which is the premier vintage car and bike club in Chennai, in association with the Puducherry Tourism Department, VGN Projects Estates Private Limited, Indian Oil and Devendra Autocom Private Limited.

Among the cars displayed were an Austin 7 (1929 model), a Morris (1935), a Buick 8 Woody (1946), a Chevrolet Fleetmaster (1948), a Buick Super 8 (1949), a Mercedes Benz 180 Ponton (1954) and a Beetle (1966). Bikes such as the ‘Famous’ James, Suvega, Jawa Ogar, BSA and Triumph were also featured.

The rally was flagged off by VGN Group chairman V. N Devadoss from Mayajaal on Saturday morning. After an overnight stay, the rally will return to Chennai on Sunday morning. On the return leg, the vehicles would be displayed at Welcomhotel Kences Palm Beach, Mamallapuram, from 12 to 2 p.m.