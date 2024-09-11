Vinayaka idols taken out in procession

The procession carrying Vinayaka idols for immersion in Puducherry passed off peacefully on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Idols from various parts of Puducherry were first brought to Saram Avvai Thidal before they were taken in a procession to the beach for immersion. Organisers of the event said around 90 idols were brought from various places.

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan and Speaker R. Selvam visited the Beach to witness the arrival of idols.

Vehicles were not allowed to ply on J.N Street, M.G Road and S.V Patel Salai to ensure smooth conduct of the procession.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.