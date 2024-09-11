GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vinayaka idols taken out in procession

Published - September 11, 2024 10:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Vinayaka idols being taken in procession for immersion on Beach Road on Wednesday.

Vinayaka idols being taken in procession for immersion on Beach Road on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The procession carrying Vinayaka idols for immersion in Puducherry passed off peacefully on Wednesday.

Idols from various parts of Puducherry were first brought to Saram Avvai Thidal before they were taken in a procession to the beach for immersion. Organisers of the event said around 90 idols were brought from various places.

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan and Speaker R. Selvam visited the Beach to witness the arrival of idols.

Vehicles were not allowed to ply on J.N Street, M.G Road and S.V Patel Salai to ensure smooth conduct of the procession.

