Puducherry

Vinayaka idols immersed in Puducherry

As many as 33 Vinayaka idols installed on private premises across the town were immersed on Tuesday in the Beach Promenade. The procession passed off peacefully without any untoward incident.

The procession, which began on Kamaraj Salai, went around the town and reached the beach after covering places, including Jawaharlal Nehru Street, Mahatma Gandhi Street and Sardar Vallabhai Patel Salai.

The Vinayaka idols were mounted on various vehicles, including trucks, and a crane was used to immerse big idols in the sea. The police had made elaborate security arrangements across the town. Hundreds of policemen were deployed along the procession route. They also diverted traffic on Jawaharlal Nehru Street, Kamaraj Salai and the Beach Road.


