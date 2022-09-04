Vinayaka Chaturthi processions make a comeback

A rally of Vinayaka idols on Beach Road in Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Bedecked Vinayaka idols of various sizes were taken in processions from different parts of the city for immersion in the sea and river fronts on Sunday, marking the finale to this year’s Vinayaka Chaturthi festival.

Convoys of decorated vehicles carrying the idols made their way to the popular immersion spot behind Gandhi Thidal on Beach Road. Bands playing traditional percussion led the rally of idols made of ecofriendly materials, signalling the return of wholesome celebrations after two years of tight restrictions due to COVID-19.

As part of traffic arrangements notified in advance by the police, the stretch from Lenin Street junction to Raja Theatre on Kamaraj Salai was made a vehicle-free zone from noon. The public was also advised to avoid taking Saram-Avvai Thidal-Kamaraj Salai-Nehru Street-M.G Road-Ajantha junction-S.V Patel Salai- Old Distillery-Beach Road while the procession passed through the route.

Vehicles heading into the city from Kalapet were diverted at Ezhaimariamman Koil junction along Sivaji Statue-Rajiv Gandhi Square-Indira Gandhi Square to the New Bus Stand.

Lt. Governor participates

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who attended the immersion ceremony on Beach Road, along with Speaker R. Selvam and Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai Saravanan Kumar, said there were no restrictions on the Chaturthi festival this year.

Briefly interacting with reporters, the Lt. Governor said this was possible due to the success of the double-dose and booster vaccination against COVID-19 in the Union Territory. She urged everyone to get vaccinated with the third precautionary dose.

Referring to her participation in the 30 th Southern Zonal Council meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, Ms. Soundararajan said one of the many demands raised by Puducherry pertained to the expansion of the airport. As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was also an attendee, it was possible to put across the point that the airport expansion would be beneficial to both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, she added.