Villupuram MP urges Puducherry CM to introduce legislation to appoint people of all castes as archakas in temples

D. Ravikumar submitted a memorandum in this regard to Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy on June 27, 2023

June 28, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar, submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, in Puducherry on Tuesday

Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar, submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, in Puducherry on Tuesday | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has urged the Puducherry government to introduce legislation to ensure the appointment of people of all castes as archakas in temples in the Union Territory.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and handed over on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Mr. Ravikumar pointed out that the Madras High Court had delivered a landmark verdict on June 26 upholding the Tamil Nadu government’s policy of appointing qualified persons from all castes as archakas in temples.

The Union Territory has 231 temples under the Department of Hindu Religious Institutions and these temples are administered by the respective Board of Trustees. “The Tamil Nadu government enacted legislation in 1970 for the appointment of persons from all castes as archakas in temples. The Puducherry government should also emulate Tamil Nadu and enact a similar legislation to ensure that people belonging to any caste or creed can be appointed as archakas in temples,” he said.

Mr. Ravikumar also demanded that the Puducherry government open archaka training centres in the U.T. with the objective of training members belonging to all castes as priests.

