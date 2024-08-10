Villupuram MP urges Centre to speed up road overbridge work at Kandamangalam

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has urged the Union Government to expedite the construction work of the bowstring road overbridge under progress at Kandamangalam on NH-45A.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Mr. Ravikumar said that the four-laning of the Villupuram-Puducherry section of NH-45A under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I has been provisionally completed and the project has been declared fit for commercial operation as of April 4, 2024.

However, the stretch has been closed to vehicular traffic at Kandamangalam in Villupuram since February 21, 2024 to facilitate the construction of a bowstring steel girder road overbridge over the railway line.

ADVERTISEMENT

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) sources said that the road section will remain closed until the bridge work is completed to ensure uninterrupted work and safety of road users. As a result, traffic has been diverted for all categories of vehicles from Villupuram to Puducherry and vice-versa.

“Even after six months of closure of the section, the road is still not open to the public, causing unbearable hardship to the people. The Project Director of NHAI, Puducherry, informed me that permission for the railway overbridge is yet to be issued by the railway authorities,” he said.

People may resort to agitation over the delay in completing the bridge work, which could create unnecessary law and order problems. Hence, the Ministry should instruct the authorities to expedite the work and open it for public use at the earliest, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.