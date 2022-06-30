Villupuram MP reviews implementation of Central schemes

29 Central schemes taken up for review at District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting

Villupuram Lok Sabha Member D. Ravikumar reviewed various Central government schemes being implemented in the district at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held here on Thursday.

A total of 29 Central schemes were taken up for review during the meeting in which Arani MP M.K. Vishnu Prasad, Collector D. Mohan and officials from various departments participated. The allocation of funds under each scheme, the ongoing works, and the progress made besides those that were completed were reviewed.

Mr. Ravikumar who is the chairman of DISHA, directed the officials to explain about the schemes to the people and ensure that the schemes reached the poorer sections. Various schemes were being implemented under the State government and using the Union government funds. The officials should expedite the works and ensure timely completion of the projects.

Further, the officials were also instructed to monitor the timelines of the projects as well.