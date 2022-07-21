Villupuram Collector tests positive for COVID-19
Villupuram Collector D. Mohan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.
He had cough and fever for the past two days and hence underwent an RT-PCR test in the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH), an official said.
The Collector, on confirmation of the test being positive, went into home isolation. The Collector’s chamber is closed and will be sanitised.
