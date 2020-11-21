Villianur sub-registrar convicted in corruption case

PUDUCHERRY

21 November 2020 12:35 IST

The court has sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of one year and ordered confiscation of his assets

Chief Judge cum Special Judge for Prevention of Corruption Act, P. Dhanbal, has convicted Sub-Registrar of Villianur V. Gurubatham, in a disproportionate assets case.

The conviction was based on a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chennai.

Advertising

Advertising

A release from CBI said that during the period from 1996- 2008 the accused had amassed wealth of ₹34 lakh which was disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The court has sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of one year and imposed a fine of ₹10,000. The court also ordered confiscation of his assets worth ₹50 lakh, the release said.