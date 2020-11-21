Puducherry

Villianur sub-registrar convicted in corruption case

Chief Judge cum Special Judge for Prevention of Corruption Act, P. Dhanbal, has convicted Sub-Registrar of Villianur V. Gurubatham, in a disproportionate assets case.

The conviction was based on a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chennai.

A release from CBI said that during the period from 1996- 2008 the accused had amassed wealth of ₹34 lakh which was disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The court has sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of one year and imposed a fine of ₹10,000. The court also ordered confiscation of his assets worth ₹50 lakh, the release said.

