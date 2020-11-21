Villianur sub-registrar convicted in corruption case

Chief Judge cum Special Judge for Prevention of Corruption Act, P. Dhanbal, has convicted Sub-Registrar of Villianur V. Gurubatham, in a disproportionate assets case.
The conviction was based on a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chennai.
A release from CBI said that during the period from 1996- 2008 the accused had amassed wealth of ₹34 lakh which was disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The court has sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of one year and imposed a fine of ₹10,000. The court also ordered confiscation of his assets worth ₹50 lakh, the release said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath