Actor Vijay Sethupathi made a courtesy call on Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan at the Raj Nivas on Wednesday.

The actor called on Mr. Kailashnathan on the sidelines of a commercial shoot in the city.

“Glad to meet famous Indian actor and film producer Vijay Sethupathy in my office... Highly impressed by his love for Puducherry,” Mr. Kailashnathan said in a post on X.

