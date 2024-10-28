GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vijay failed to offer any new political thought process, says former Puducherry CM

Published - October 28, 2024 08:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

While congratulating actor Vijay for his decision to join active politics, former Puducherry Chief Minister and Congress leader V. Narayanasamy on Monday said, though the first conference of Mr Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam held at Vikravandi on Sunday could generate crowd, the actor has failed to offer any new political idea or programme to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry, the Congress leader said Mr. Vijay spoke about adopting a political line in tune with the concepts of secularism, socialism, federalism, emancipation of women and protecting the interests of minorities. “There was nothing new in his speech. In fact, Leader of Opposition [in Lok Sabha] and our leader Rahul Gandhi has been talking about these issues for a long time. Mr. Vijay has only repeated what Mr. Gandhi has been stating all these days,” he said.

The Congress leader said people expected Mr Vijay to introduce new political ideas, programmes and follow a new political path but he has failed to do so. “He couldn’t offer anything new. We will wait and see, and ultimately it is people’s decision that matters in a democracy,” he said.

