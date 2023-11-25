Vigilance unit seeks details of document writers from Puducherry Registration Department

November 25, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In the wake of large scale fraudulent practices pertaining to land registration surfacing in Puducherry, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Unit has started gathering particulars of documents writers from the five Sub-Registrar offices after police investigations into property related offences reportedly threw light on their involvement.

Inspector of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit, S. Diagaradjane, in a recent letter to the District Registrar has sought name, licence number, place of working, address, contact details of document writers to initiate follow-up action.

“We have been receiving various allegations/information about document writers in Puducherry. The document writers are influencing and misguiding the sub-registrars and committing various illegal registrations, corrupt transactions and bribing. Particulars of the documents writers are needed to conduct inquiry and of their monitoring to prevent illegal activities,” the Inspector said in his letter.

According to sources in the Vigilance, some document writers even act as real estate dealers and are involved in all types of fraudulent practices. “Once we have data, we can have a better monitoring. We can also weed out unregistered document writers. There are several real estate dealers who are acting as document writers,”’ the official said.

Meanwhile, the District Registrar had already started collecting particulars of document writers for internal monitoring even before the Vigilance had stepped in.

“’We have already started cleaning up operations. Already, the names are available in our website and we have started collecting particulars from the five sub-registrar offices. The list will be provided to the Vigilance very soon,” said a Revenue official.

The Revenue Department, according to the official, had stopped issuing fresh licence for becoming document writers about eight years ago. The department stopped issuing licence as there plenty of people involved in such jobs and also because the government amended the rules in 2005-06 allowing allowing advocates and diploma holders in the subject to become document writers, he added.

