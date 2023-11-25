HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vigilance unit seeks details of document writers from Puducherry Registration Department

According to sources in the Vigilance, some document writers even act as real estate dealers and are involved in all types of fraudulent practices.

November 25, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rajesh B Nair
Rajesh B Nair
Image used for representation purpose only.

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In the wake of large scale fraudulent practices pertaining to land registration surfacing in Puducherry, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Unit has started gathering particulars of documents writers from the five Sub-Registrar offices after police investigations into property related offences reportedly threw light on their involvement.

Inspector of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit, S. Diagaradjane, in a recent letter to the District Registrar has sought name, licence number, place of working, address, contact details of document writers to initiate follow-up action.

“We have been receiving various allegations/information about document writers in Puducherry. The document writers are influencing and misguiding the sub-registrars and committing various illegal registrations, corrupt transactions and bribing. Particulars of the documents writers are needed to conduct inquiry and of their monitoring to prevent illegal activities,” the Inspector said in his letter.

According to sources in the Vigilance, some document writers even act as real estate dealers and are involved in all types of fraudulent practices. “Once we have data, we can have a better monitoring. We can also weed out unregistered document writers. There are several real estate dealers who are acting as document writers,”’ the official said.

Meanwhile, the District Registrar had already started collecting particulars of document writers for internal monitoring even before the Vigilance had stepped in.

“’We have already started cleaning up operations. Already, the names are available in our website and we have started collecting particulars from the five sub-registrar offices. The list will be provided to the Vigilance very soon,” said a Revenue official.

The Revenue Department, according to the official, had stopped issuing fresh licence for becoming document writers about eight years ago. The department stopped issuing licence as there plenty of people involved in such jobs and also because the government amended the rules in 2005-06 allowing allowing advocates and diploma holders in the subject to become document writers, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.