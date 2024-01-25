GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vice President to interact with Pondicherry varsity students

January 25, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Ahead of the visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Puducherryon Sunday. Srinivas, Director General of Police convened a meeting of police officers to review security arrangements on Thursday evening.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vice President of India and Chancellor of Pondicherry University Jagdeep Dhankhar will arrive in the city on Sunday to participate in an event at Pondicherry University, among other engagements.

According to a press note from Pondicherry University, Mr. Dhankhar is scheduled to interact with students on the theme, “Viksit Bharat @ 2047”.

The session with students and scholars is slated to be held at Pondicherry University at 6.45 pm

The University had been conducting several activities, including panel discussions, mini-marathon, workshops, NCC/NSS camps, essay and quiz competitions on the Viksit Bharat @ 2047 theme, the University said. The Union Territory ranked fifth place in India with highest participation of students and scholars for registering ideas for Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the University Vice Chancellor-in-charge K. Tharanikarasu said.

Meanwhile, a meeting of top police officials was convened by Director General of Police B. Srinivas, on Thursday evening to review security and traffic arrangements for the Vice President’s visit.

