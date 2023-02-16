ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President to attend convocation of Pondicherry Central University

February 16, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A total of 31,857 candidates will be conferred with their degrees in various disciplines on the occasion

The Hindu Bureau

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest at the 29th convocation ceremony of Pondicherry Central University scheduled to be held on February 28.

A press note from the University said the Vice President, who had consented to participate in the event and deliver the convocation address, would also inaugurate four new academic buildings on the occasion.

In all, 237 candidates will be conferred with Ph.D. degrees and 189 gold medals will be awarded to toppers in various disciplines, including UG, PG, Ph.D., programmes in person. During the convocation ceremony, a total of 31,857 candidates would be conferred with their degrees in various disciplines, the University said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US