Vice President to attend convocation of Pondicherry Central University

A total of 31,857 candidates will be conferred with their degrees in various disciplines on the occasion

February 16, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest at the 29th convocation ceremony of Pondicherry Central University scheduled to be held on February 28.

A press note from the University said the Vice President, who had consented to participate in the event and deliver the convocation address, would also inaugurate four new academic buildings on the occasion.

In all, 237 candidates will be conferred with Ph.D. degrees and 189 gold medals will be awarded to toppers in various disciplines, including UG, PG, Ph.D., programmes in person. During the convocation ceremony, a total of 31,857 candidates would be conferred with their degrees in various disciplines, the University said.

