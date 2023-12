December 29, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has been appointed the ex-officio Chancellor of Pondicherry University.

A communication from Rajneesh Bhutani, Registrar-in-charge of the University, said this was consequent to a modification of Statute1(1) of the Pondicherry University Act 1985.

The Vice President is the ex officio Chancellor with effect from December 5, the date of publication in the official gazette by ‘’Government of India’’.