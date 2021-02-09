Vice-chancellor of Balaji Vidyapeeth honoured

S.C. Parija, vice-chancellor, Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, and former Director of Jipmer has been conferred the Dr. R.V. Rajam Oration Medal of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS).

NAMS, which is a part of the Inter Academy Medical Panel, which represents a global network of medical academies drawn from several countries, bestowed the award in recognition of Dr. Parija’s seminal contributions towards the diagnosis of amoebiasis. The oration titled ‘Role of Molecular Detection and Identification of Pathogenic Endameba histolytica in Accurate Laboratory Diagnosis and True Prevalence of Amoebiasis’ was delivered at the 60th annual conference held recently at a session chaired by O.P. Kalra.

Dr. Parija, a Dr. B.C. Roy awardee, was presented the medal and the scroll of honour by Saroj Chooramani Gopal, president of the National Academy of Medical Sciences at the conference.