Veterinary science gained more importance after COVID-19 outbreak, says ICAR Director

There is an urgent need to address shortage of veterinary manpower, lack of information sharing between human and animal health institutions: Raghavendra Bhatta

Raghavendra Bhatta, Director of ICAR- National Institute of Animal Nutrition and Physiology, Bengaluru, delivering the convocation address at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Veterinary science has gained more importance after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, said Raghavendra Bhatta, Director, ICAR - National Institute of Animal Nutrition and Physiology, Bengaluru, here on Monday.

Participating in the 23rd graduation day of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research, Mr. Bhatta said the outbreak of the pandemic had re-emphasised the importance of the theory put forth by pathologist Rudolf Virchow that there are “essentially no dividing lines between animal and human medicine.” The concept has become more relevant as the world was going through COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

The concept of ‘One Health,’ had also gained momentum, he said adding that the need of the hour was to formulate a multi-disciplinary and cross-sectoral approach to address potential or existing risks that originated at animal-human interface.

“Scientists have observed that there are more than 1.7 million viruses circulating in wildlife and many of them are likely to be zoonotic. The transboundary impact of viral outbreaks in recent years such as Nipah, Ebola, SARS, MERS and Avian Influenza has further reinforced the need for us to consistently document the linkages between the environment, animals and human health,” he said.

There was an urgent need to address shortage of veterinary manpower, lack of information sharing between human and animal health institutions and adequate coordination on food safety at slaughter, distribution and retail facilities, he added.

Highlighting the virtues of veterinary science, Mr. Bhatta said there are plenty of opportunities available for graduating students. “The role of a veterinarian has increased in the modern world. The students should get updated and must stay relevant to the system,” he said.