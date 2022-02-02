Puducherry

Veterinary Council gets new members

Election for filling the posts of four members to the Pondicherry State Veterinary Council was held here on Tuesday. According to a release, the counting of postal ballots was held at the office of the State Veterinary Council, Department of Animal Husbandry, in the presence of Returning Officer Dr. R. Coumaravel.

The new members are Dr. Vivek, Dr. Bharathidasan, Dr. Coumaran, and Dr. Devadevi. The council will have three ex-officio members and four nominated members. The 11-member Council is responsible for registration of duly qualified veterinarians, and will monitor the implementation of the rules of the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984, and in keeping the ethics of veterinary professional practice.


