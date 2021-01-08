Venue of stir against L-G shifted from Raj Nivas amid restrictions

Taking into consideration the restrictions imposed by the district administration and the police, the ruling Congress has scaled down the intensity of the agitation seeking the recall of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi scheduled for Friday.
The party has decided to limit the protest to a four-day agitation and shift the venue from Raj Nivas to the stretch between Anna statue and Venkatasubba Reddiar statue on Marimalai Adigal Salai.
This followed hectic consultations between leaders of the ruling Congress and the constituents of the Secular Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory.
‘Detailed deliberations’
Pradesh Congress Committee president A.V. Subramanian told The Hindu that the decision to shift the venue and the duration of the agitation was taken after detailed deliberations.
He said cadres belonging to the Congress and the Secular Democratic Alliance would hold the protest seeking the recall of the Lt. Governor in the designated place in a peaceful manner.
The district administration has strengthened security by deploying personnel from the Central forces at Raj Nivas.
The area surrounding Raj Nivas has been barricaded, and Bharthi Park has been closed for tourists from Thursday.
A senior police official said more deployment would be made in areas surrounding Raj Nivas and the Legislative Assembly to restrict political gatherings.
