Venture out after noon only for emergencies: Collector

The district administration will crack down on those venturing out in private vehicles after noon for any reason other than medical emergency amid the continuing surge of coronavirus cases.

District Collector Purva Garg told a press meet that the motto of the lockdown that is in force from May 10 to 24 (midnight) is to keep people indoors and safe.

"After 12 noon, people will not be allowed to move about in private vehicles for any work except in case of medical emergencies. Those buying essentials are advised to walk to their nearest store instead of taking a private vehicle so that movement on the roads is minimised", she said.

Police have been instructed to strictly enforce the curb on movement of private vehicles. On Wednesday alone, 2,800 persons had been challaned for violating lockdown measures and 74 cases have been booked, the Collector said.

Though the test positivity rate of about 20% is on par with the national average, it is imperative to bring the incidence down in the Union Territory with the cooperation of the public," she said.

The district administration is also identifying areas where the rate of infection is high. At present, 16 PHC areas have been identified as hotspots — four each in the taluks of Puducherry, Oulgaret, Villianur and Bahour.

"Bigger containment zones in a radius covering about 500 houses have been demarcated so that people’s movement and intermingling is restricted in these places". The Collector urged the public to cooperate with the administration and the police in the efforts to flatten the curve and control the pandemic.

The 16 hotspots fall under PHCs of Mudaliarpet, Ariyankuppam, Murungapakkam, White Town (Urban Public Health Welfare Centre) in Puducherry, Reddiarpalayam, Lawspet, Mettupalayam and Kosapalayam in Oulgaret, Villianur, Thirukkanur, Thirubhuvanai and Pudupakkam in Villianur and Karikkalampakkam, Kirumampakkam and Madukkarai in Bahour.

In addition to reiterating the need to observe safety norms of masking, hand sanitising and social distancing, the administration has also appealed to the public to adopt vaccination at the earliest. "We urge those who have taken their first shot to ensure that they got their second dose on schedule", Ms. Garg said.

The administration is also tying up with NGOs to reach food packets and essentials to patients or the public. A couple of NGOs have committed to provide free food to patients or others. Subsidised food packets at ₹5 each are also available at Ponlait outlets.